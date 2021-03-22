Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,416,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded down $14.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,028.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,054.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,769.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

