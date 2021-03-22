Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS traded down $7.12 on Monday, hitting $337.08. 36,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.47. The company has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.26 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

