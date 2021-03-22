Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 67,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,383,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,792,000 after buying an additional 78,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 25,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

