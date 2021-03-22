Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 197,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,727,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.