Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 10,775 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

