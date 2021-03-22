Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 92,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,559. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

