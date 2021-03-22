Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,673,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $108.23. 7,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

