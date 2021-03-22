Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $836,000 Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Atomera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atomera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $26.26 on Monday. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $605.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.