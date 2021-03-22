Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,652 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,480,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.82 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.