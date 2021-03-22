Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,651,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 87,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter.

HYEM opened at $23.77 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.