Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $904,000 Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 148.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,414 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,006 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 300,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

