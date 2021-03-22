Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $860,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 194,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

