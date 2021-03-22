Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,970 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $94.22 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $97.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

