Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

AZUL stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

