Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 211.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.58% of Avient worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Avient stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.