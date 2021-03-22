Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New $96.65 Million Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,445,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,654,000. Maravai LifeSciences comprises approximately 3.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $18,467,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $7,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,807,000.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $36.22. 6,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,902. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.91. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

