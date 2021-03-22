Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New $38.25 Million Investment in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 299,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,254,000. Acceleron Pharma accounts for 1.2% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $406,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,255.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.95. 12,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

