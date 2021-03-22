Avidity Partners Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Avidity Partners Management LP reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Natera comprises approximately 1.6% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Natera worth $47,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Natera by 19.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 159,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $74,539.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 577,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,216,862.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $533,306.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,476.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,802 shares of company stock valued at $23,549,035 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $106.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,353. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.