Avidity Partners Management LP Buys 238,600 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 122,279 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,362,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $9,614,000.

Several analysts have commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,200. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $884.89 million, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,422 in the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

