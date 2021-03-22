Avidity Partners Management LP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $724,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $488,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. 5,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

