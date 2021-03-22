Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $63,187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 870,823 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,417 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 120.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.