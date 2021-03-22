Audius Price Reaches $1.85 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Audius token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $222.30 million and approximately $109.48 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00471437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00832559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00075521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

