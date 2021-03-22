ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Financial Review

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATA Creativity Global and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 2 3 11 0 2.56

Chegg has a consensus target price of $105.31, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 11.81 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Chegg $410.93 million 28.88 -$9.60 million $0.41 223.63

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility and Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% Chegg -4.26% 13.35% 4.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chegg beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; Chegg Math solver, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses in the areas of software engineering, data science, data analytics, product design, and product management directly to students. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Prep and internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

