At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.80. At Home Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,476. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in At Home Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in At Home Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOME traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

