Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

ASPU stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,260. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $160.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in Aspen Group by 192.4% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 658,033 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 108,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aspen Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 574,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Aspen Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

