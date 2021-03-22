Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 3.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $30,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,535. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.40 and its 200 day moving average is $327.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,542 shares of company stock worth $67,822,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

