Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,280 shares during the period. Proofpoint comprises approximately 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,377 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.56. 4,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,801 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

