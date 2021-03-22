Ashford Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,957,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $10.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $663.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,919. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $684.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.