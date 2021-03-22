Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,983 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of XSLV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.06. 912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,702. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40.

