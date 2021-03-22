Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,774,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 7.0% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $121.48 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.