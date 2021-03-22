Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Purchases £29,081.60 in Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener acquired 581,632 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,081.60 ($37,995.30).

Kerim Sener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kerim Sener bought 108,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

Shares of LON AAU opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.22. The stock has a market cap of £51.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. Ariana Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.