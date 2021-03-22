Aravt Global LLC Acquires 499 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aravt Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 4.2% of Aravt Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $477.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.16 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

