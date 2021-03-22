Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,400.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,120 shares of company stock worth $725,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

