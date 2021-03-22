Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,914 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Applied Materials stock opened at $114.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

