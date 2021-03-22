Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $93.16 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.