Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 286.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after buying an additional 516,655 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 132,477 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 37,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.