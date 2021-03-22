Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

