Apis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 124,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,000. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 5.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,602. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.