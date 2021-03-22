Apis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $514,000 in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,453. The company has a market cap of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -119.99 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.