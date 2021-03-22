Apis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Vicor makes up approximately 2.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vicor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vicor by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vicor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,594. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,214,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

