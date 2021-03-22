Apis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 70,000 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Orion Engineered Carbons accounts for approximately 1.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $19.20. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

