Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.89. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 16,496 shares.

Specifically, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 202,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,020. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The company has a market cap of $846.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

