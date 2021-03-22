Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) & American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Critical Comparison

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Campus Communities pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Campus Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares American Campus Communities and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $943.04 million 6.14 $84.97 million $2.42 17.37 Apartment Income REIT $914.29 million 14.33 $474.08 million N/A N/A

Apartment Income REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Campus Communities.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 8.14% 2.50% 1.09% Apartment Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Campus Communities and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 1 2 3 0 2.33 Apartment Income REIT 1 7 2 0 2.10

American Campus Communities presently has a consensus target price of $41.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus target price of $42.89, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Apartment Income REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC.

