Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $42.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. 28,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,706. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $9,361,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $56,703,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

