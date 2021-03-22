Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $128.40 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

