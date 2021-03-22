Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,685,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 549,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $56.56 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

