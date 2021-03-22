Ancora Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

