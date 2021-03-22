Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $37.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.