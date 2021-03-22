Analyzing Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nissan Motor and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $90.71 billion 0.27 -$6.18 billion ($0.25) -45.84 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nissan Motor and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 3 0 0 1.75 Lordstown Motors 2 0 3 0 2.20

Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 100.50%. Given Lordstown Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor -13.33% -8.30% -2.20% Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lordstown Motors beats Nissan Motor on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

