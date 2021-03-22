Analyzing Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Franklin Mining has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 20.47 $86.14 million $0.56 70.05

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franklin Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 4 11 0 2.73

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $58.09, indicating a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

